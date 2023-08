INDIANAPOLIS — The Pike Township Fire Department recovered a body at Eagle Creek Reservoir on Indy’s northwest side Tuesday night.

PTFD was dispatched around 5:40 p.m. to 4125 Dandy Trail Drive near the Eagle Creek Boat Ramp in response to a dive rescue.

IMPD homicide investigators also responded to the scene. PTFD confirmed the body has been turned over to IMPD and a death investigation will follow.

No other information was immediately available.