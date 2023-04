INDIANAPOLIS — A body was found and recovered from White River, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Emergency rescue crews were dispatched to 2420 E. Riverside Dr.at approximately 12:50 p.m. on a report of a victim in the water. Occurring between the 30th St. bridge and the Lake Indy boat ramp.

The IFD boat team recovered the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation; information will be updated as it becomes available.