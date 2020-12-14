Body found near Martinsville boat ramp identified

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Morgan County investigators have identified the body found at the Henderson Ford boat ramp in Martinsville early Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said it is 28-year-old Meredith Ellen Miller of Morgantown.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

Investigators are pursuing all leads in the death investigation and would like to hear from anyone who has had contact with Miller recently.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS or the Morgan County tip line e-mail at crimetips@morgancounty.in.gov.