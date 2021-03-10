Pedestrian struck and killed on Zionsville Road

A body is found on Zionsville Road on Indy’s northwest side.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on the northwest side Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Zionsville Road and Indian Cove Road around 5:10 a.m.

Officers said a person was struck and killed by a driver. Police revealed the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Our crew on the scene confirmed a body was spotted underneath a black vehicle.

Zionsville Road is blocked off at the Streamside Drive intersection as officers investigate.