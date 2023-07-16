NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a 6-year-old girl was recovered from Bixler Lake in Kendallville Saturday afternoon.

Indiana Conservation Officers reported that a girl was swimming in shallow water before her relatives found her unresponsive around 1:02 p.m. Family members and first responders both made efforts to save the juvenile’s life, but she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene around 1:35 p.m.

Conservation officers were assisted by Kendallville’s fire and police departments and the Parkview Noble County EMS team. Officials are still actively investigating the incident.

Officers are encouraging swimmers to always wear personal flotation devices when near or in the water. Officials also urge parents to keep a watchful eye on children that venture near bodies of water.