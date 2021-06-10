Bomb discovered after Tipton resident notices suspicious backpack

TIPTON, Ind. — We’re all familiar with the phrase, “see something, say something.” On Monday, a Tipton woman did just that, and it led to the discovery of a bomb.

“My dad was a retired firefighter in town, it’s just what I do,” says Lisa Bear, who made the find. “Kudos to the city police. They are great here and communicate with all of us. They did an awesome job.”

Bear was on her way to get her computer repaired when she noticed a suspicious backpack in an alley near Side Street Mall. She told the repair shop owner, who in turn called police.

“Just raised the flag, and I wanted to make the call,” continues Sean McCormack, who owns the repair shop. “If it’s a youngster, or a kid, or whoever, would they make that judgement call? That’s the fear.”

When investigators got the bag back to their station, they began searching it for identification. Instead they found an improvised explosive device and bomb making materials. Information inside the backpack led to the arrest of 32-year-old Ian Turner. At this time, police don’t believe the bomb was set to go off.

“Not likely, just for the simple fact of it was created in such a manner that someone would have to have intentionally detonated it,” detailed Tipton Police Sgt. Brad Robins. “Law enforcement preaches see something, ‘say something.’ I wouldn’t say [we got] lucky, as we have some of the best citizens around.”

Turner is facing potential charges of possession of a destructive device and criminal recklessness.