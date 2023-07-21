COOPERSTOWN, Ind. — When longtime baseball superstar and Indiana native Scott Rolen gets inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend, it’s sure to be a particularly special moment for a Carmel mother who will be there in Cooperstown to see it happen.

Her young son, Tyler Frenzel, was just seven years old when his mom Pam got the unthinkable news – her son had leukemia.

“It happened very quickly right before Christmas,” Pam said, calling it a ‘parent’s worst nightmare.’

Tyler loved baseball, so his gym teacher Tom Linkmeyer, a former ballplayer himself, connected him with a big-league legend, soon-to-be hall of famer Scott Rolen, then a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We got to go down on the field, and go to batting practice,” said Pam. “It was a special day.”

But Tyler’s trip to St. Louis to meet Rolen was just the start of their relationship.

“They bonded, and he started to follow Tyler’s story, and his progress,” said Pam. “He was very interested in how things were going and just wanted to help.”

Sadly, Tyler passed away just a few months before his 10th birthday.

But his legacy lived on through the charities he inspired like Tyler’s Treehouse at Camp Emma Lou – and for Rolen himself.

His daughter’s middle name is Tyler, all thanks to the young fan from Indiana who inspired so many along the way.

“They just had this special bond that was hard to put into words,” said Pam.

So now, as Rolen is enshrined into the Hall of Fame this weekend, Tyler’s mom will be there in Cooperstown to see it happen.

“To me, it’s full circle. It’s a full circle moment,” said Pam. “There’s no way I’d miss it.”