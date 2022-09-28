INDIANAPOLIS — Spooky fun is back at the Indianapolis Zoo this October.

The Indy Zoo has released plans for the upcoming ZooBoo, including this year’s menu and new oversized animal photo opportunities.

ZooBoo operates on a Wednesday to Sunday schedule starting from Wednesday, October 5 to Monday, October 31.

ZooBoo activities are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The hours extend to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Bicentennial Pavilion will host Pumpkin Town, a family-friendly space where they can meet new witchy characters like the Leeward Sisters, Terra, Wisp and Bubbles and their wicked Aunty Guzzle.

Features and activities making their return include:

Trick-or-Treat Trail

Candy Corn Factory Mirror Maze

Spooktacular Train Ride

Elephant pumpkin smash

Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and bring a bag or bucket to collect treats along the Trick-or-Treat trail, which will be located in the Plains area this year. Full-face makeup and/or masks are limited to guests 12 or younger.

The Adult Trick-or-Treat Trail will offer free beer sampling for guests ages 21 and older from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays outside the Simon Skjodt International Orangutan Center.

New Features

This year, there are several new attractions including the Scarecrow Photo Safari in the Forests sections of the zoo. Visitors can take photos with a tiger, bear and red panda display.

Tiger display along Scarecrow Photo Safari

Bear display

Red panda display

There’s also the Gator Pirate Bayou, where a crew of shipwrecked pirates challenge guests to games of skill.

ZooBoo goodies

It’s positively frightening how many goodies will be available for kids and adults to nibble on and sip this year. Check out our slideshow.

Cookie monster

Sugar Skull Cupcakes

Boo Sticks

Boo-reos

Graveyard Grub

Skelly Wings



Gravedigger Nachos

Diablo Chicken Sand-WITCH

Headless Horseman Burger

Cheesy Cheeto Grilled Corn

Freaky Flaming Hot Grilled Corn

Aunty Guzzle’s Potions

Bad Apple, Cosmic Cosmo cocktails

Skull Yard Cups

Assorted goodies

ZooBoo fast facts

Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Monday, October 31 (Wednesdays/Thursdays/Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays only)

2 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Wednesdays/Thursdays/Sundays)

2 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Fridays/Saturdays)

Cost: regular admission (Free for Zoo members)

You can find out more about ZooBoo and buy tickets here.