INDIANAPOLIS — Spooky fun is back at the Indianapolis Zoo this October.
The Indy Zoo has released plans for the upcoming ZooBoo, including this year’s menu and new oversized animal photo opportunities.
ZooBoo operates on a Wednesday to Sunday schedule starting from Wednesday, October 5 to Monday, October 31.
ZooBoo activities are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The hours extend to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Bicentennial Pavilion will host Pumpkin Town, a family-friendly space where they can meet new witchy characters like the Leeward Sisters, Terra, Wisp and Bubbles and their wicked Aunty Guzzle.
Features and activities making their return include:
- Trick-or-Treat Trail
- Candy Corn Factory Mirror Maze
- Spooktacular Train Ride
- Elephant pumpkin smash
Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and bring a bag or bucket to collect treats along the Trick-or-Treat trail, which will be located in the Plains area this year. Full-face makeup and/or masks are limited to guests 12 or younger.
The Adult Trick-or-Treat Trail will offer free beer sampling for guests ages 21 and older from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays outside the Simon Skjodt International Orangutan Center.
New Features
This year, there are several new attractions including the Scarecrow Photo Safari in the Forests sections of the zoo. Visitors can take photos with a tiger, bear and red panda display.
There’s also the Gator Pirate Bayou, where a crew of shipwrecked pirates challenge guests to games of skill.
ZooBoo goodies
It’s positively frightening how many goodies will be available for kids and adults to nibble on and sip this year. Check out our slideshow.
ZooBoo fast facts
- Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Monday, October 31 (Wednesdays/Thursdays/Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays only)
- 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Wednesdays/Thursdays/Sundays)
- 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Fridays/Saturdays)
- Cost: regular admission (Free for Zoo members)
You can find out more about ZooBoo and buy tickets here.