Boone County plows out of week’s snowstorm

Lebanon, Ind. — From city streets to county roads, the past several days have been an all-hands-on-deck effort in Boone County. Even the Boone County Highway Department Director of Highways and the City of Lebanon Street Superintendent were out of the office and working to plow the roads.

“The last few years we’ve had enough staff to cover all the routes so typically I’m more in the scheduling, coordinating and planning part of it,” Nick Parr of the Boone County Highway Department said.

This week has required more help than usual. After all, Parr said 27 road crew members handling 750 miles of roads is a big job.

“We’ll have everything open today, it may not be widened out intersections completely cleaned but we’ll have everything opened today in our network,” Parr said.

The highway department cares for all rural roads that are not inside any city or towns and those roads that are not the state’s. Parr said his crew is passionate about their job.

“We have great support we had an excellent forecast on this one and plenty of time to pre-plan and get all of our equipment ready to go,” Parr explained.

As Parr’s team cares for the rural areas, David Newell’s crew of 10 people take care of the streets in Lebanon.

“Now we’re actually putting material down,” Newell said. “Yesterday it was just snowing so hard and with the wind blowing we didn’t put material down cause you’re just plowing it back up. The road salt we use will start working and I think right behind us it’s starting to go down to the pavement now.”

Newell said his team worked as much as possible the last few days and even completed other duties as assigned.

“I know of 7 cars last night, between yesterday and last night and the day before, you have to stop and push them out because if you go around them then they’re really stuck,” Newell said.

Both Zionsville and Whitestown report clear streets as of Friday afternoon. Residents are asked to refrain from blowing, pushing or plowing snow out into the streets.