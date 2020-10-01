Boone County police investigating deadly car vs semi-tractor trailer crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating after a crash left one person dead Thursday afternoon

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of West State Road 32 in Lebanon. Police on the scene found a car and semi-tractor trailer heavily damaged in ditches on opposite sides of the road.

Witnesses say there was a woman trapped inside the car. Once fire personnel got her out, medics started to work on her while waiting for a helicopter to take her to the hospital. However, as the woman was being prepared for helicopter transport, she died.

The semi-tractor trailer driver was out of his vehicle when police arrived. He was transported to a nearby medical facility to be checked out. The crash remains under investigation as of the time of this report.