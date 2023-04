WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A Whitestown elementary school has been evacuated before the start of classes Thursday.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Boone Meadow Elementary School was evacuated before 7:30 a.m. due to a suspicious object found in a trash receptacle in front of the building.

According to the sheriff’s office, the object was “beeping.”

FOX59/CBS4 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide an update when there is more information.