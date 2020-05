Runners react after crossing the finish line to complete the 120th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON – For the first time in its 124-year history, the Boston Marathon is canceled.

The event was originally scheduled for April before it was postponed to September.

Now, organizers have canceled the race for the year.

The 2021 Boston Marathon is planned for April 19.