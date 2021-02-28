Boswell Town Marshal killed in single-vehicle crash

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. — Boswell Town Marshal Kevin McCombs was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Benton County, Indiana State Police announced.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on State Road 352 near County Road 500 East.

State police say when first responders arrived, they extracted McCombs from the vehicle and began to render medical aid. Despite lifesaving efforts, McCombs succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

A preliminary investigation by ISP revealed that McCombs was driving a 2018 Ram 2500 westbound on SR 352, approaching County Road 500 East. For an unknown reason, the Ram ran off the south side of the road, struck a utility pole and came to stop in a field.

McCombs, 34, served his community as the Boswell Town Marshal, a Benton County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy and with Benton County EMS. ISP says he was off-duty at the time of the crash and driving a vehicle he owned personally.