Both drivers injured during 2-vehicle crash in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are injured — one critically — following a two-vehicle crash in Hancock County, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, responders were called to the area of Mt. Comfort Road and Stoner Drive, adjacent to Indianapolis Regional Airport.

They arrived to find the driver of both vehicles suffering from injuries. Neither vehicle was carrying other occupants.

The driver of a 2013 Mazda S3 — a 21-year-old Indianapolis man — was not wearing a seat belt and sustained critical injuries, according to the sheriff’s department. He was taken to Methodist Hospital with head trauma.

The driver of 2019 Ford Edge — an 89-year-old Indianapolis man — was taken to Community East Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. HCSD says he was able to speak and is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities say that evidence at the scene indicates the Mazda S3 was northbound on Mt. Comfort Road and turned left into the path of the southbound Ford Edge, resulting in a right-angle collision.

The sheriff’s department does not know if drugs and alcohol were a factor at this time.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Mt. Comfort Road was closed for roughly two and a half hours while officers from the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team investigated. This team was called to respond due to the severity of the crash.