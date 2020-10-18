2 severely injured in 2-vehicle crash in Whitestown; alcohol considered contributing factor

(Video By Whitestown Fire Department)

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Both drivers sustained severe injuries during a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Whitestown, according to the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 6800 block of Albert S. White Drive.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals, and one person’s injuries were so significant that they were airlifted to a trauma center, according to Whitestown officials.

Whitestown police say alcohol is considered a contributing factor at this time.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.