Bottleworks District’s Garage Food Hall open for business

INDIANAPOLIS — The Garage Food Hall at the newly opened Bottleworks District opens to the public Tuesday.

The hall is a marketplace with a variety of local restaurants. It is located toward the end of Mass Avenue at the old Coca Cola plant.

The garage will include food, entertainment, and other businesses.

Will Acton with Pumpkinfish said, “The reception has been fantastic, and you couldn’t get a better looking place.”

“We are in 2021, and I think that we are excited to bring something new and fresh to the city and do it in a safe manner,” added the food hall’s general manager Nicole Ulrich.

CDC guidelines are in place, including a mask requirement.

The hall opens at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Bottleworks Hotel opened in December.

