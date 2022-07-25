The start of the school year is right around the corner! Many parents worry about after-school care for younger children. The Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis is offering a variety of after-school programs for kids to participate in. LeeAnn Harris , Chief Operating Officer of the Boys and Girls Club, joined us live in studio to share more details. You can also visit Boys and Girls of Indianapolis’ website to learn more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction