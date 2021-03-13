Brazil man arrested after running from police, falling into swampy water

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — A Brazil man faces multiple charges after a chase early Friday morning that ended with the man falling in swampy water.

The Indiana State Police said the chase started after a trooper saw a motorcycle with an expired license plate. When the trooper went to pull over the motorcycle rider, he didn’t stop, instead pulling off the road and onto the railroad tracks.

The motorcyclist got stuck on the tracks, and the ISP said as the trooper approached, the man ran into the woods. This chase lasted until the man fell into swampy water, where the trooper found him.

The ISP said the man, identified as Charles Atkinson was in possession of drug paraphernalia, a hypodermic syringe, and was intoxicated. He was transported to the Clay County Jail on preliminary charges including:

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle

Possession of Hypodermic Syringe

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (refusal)

Resisting Law Enforcement

Driving While Suspended (Prior)

Possession of Paraphernalia