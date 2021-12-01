BREAKING: Suspect shot and 2 IMPD officers stabbed during altercation on city’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS– Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were stabbed during an altercation early Wednesday morning on the city’s near north side. A suspect was shot and wounded by police during the incident.

The incident unfolded about 1:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue, which is just south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds. A public police report indicates officers were initially called to Fairfield Ave. on a report of a disturbance.

Police arrived and made contact with an adult male who told them he was being harassed by another person. When officers moved away to investigate, officials say the man stabbed two male officers in what is being described as an unprovoked attack. One officer was stabbed in the chest. The other was stabbed in the neck.

Officers then gave verbal commands and discharged their firearms after the suspect failed to comply with those commands. The suspect was shot and has what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries. He was last described as stable.

One of the IMPD officers underwent surgery and may be in the hospital for a few days, while the other may be released as early as later today.

IMPD confirmed both of the officers were wearing station-issued body cameras. According to IMPD Asst. Chief Chris Bailey, the footage is both “disturbing” and “heroic.” We expect that to be released at a later date.

“We are lucky to have women and men who are willing to put themselves between us and evil every single day,” said Bailey. “It is a tough job. It’s tougher now than it’s ever been, and I am so proud and honored to wear the same uniform as these brave officers that we saw here tonight.”

Bailey said the IMPD Use of Force board will investigate as with all officer-involved shootings.