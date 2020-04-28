Brewery starts pay it forward program to thank people for ‘a job well done’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis brewery is helping people pay it forward to people that are stepping up during this crisis.

Fountain Square Brew Company is letting people send a case of ‘the working man pilsner’ to someone who you think is doing a good job right now. They can also include a handwritten thank you note.

This campaign goes along with the beers’ tagline “a job well done.”

If you know somebody… Somebody that lives on your street who’s a healthcare worker or a family member, a friend and you want to reward them with that or say thank you through that, that was sort of the idea. Luke Nelson, general manager & director of sales for Fountain Square Brew Co.

In the last two weeks, the brewery has delivered 70 cases of beer to people doing a good job. To send a case to someone who you think is doing a good job you can send the brewery an email or give them a call at (317) 493-1410.