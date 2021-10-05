Brian Laundrie’s neighbors making $3,500 per week renting lawn to media

Law enforcement officials investigate home of a young man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 in North Port, Fla. The officers served a search warrant at the home of the parents of her 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who is wanted for questioning. (AP Photo/Curt Anderson)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Neighbors across the street from Brian Laundrie’s home are profiting off the media storm surrounding the disappearance of Gabby Petito by charging media outlets thousands of dollars per week to set up shop on their lawn, according to TMZ.

After police barred media members from setting up cameras and gear on the residential streets, TMZ reported the neighbors offered their lawns and driveways to the reporters. At a price, of course. A price TMZ reports is as much as $3,500 per week.

TMZ went on to report that neighbors are also catering to media with tents, internet access, chairs, water and even bathrooms

The media attention around the Laundrie home has drawn more than just reporters and members of the press. TMZ reported a fight broke out recently as well between a neighbor and a protestor with a megaphone.