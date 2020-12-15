British researchers: scent of lemons make you feel lighter

If you were are hoping to get in the mindset of being in shape, researchers say think citrus.

A study from the University of Sussex found smelling lemons helps people feel thinner and lighter.

It suggested certain smells and sounds alter body perception.



The scent of lemons and the sound of stilletos not only made people feel thinner – it also boosted confidence.

The scent of vanilla and heavy footsteps made people feel heavier.



Researchers say the results are further amplified when the senses are combined.



