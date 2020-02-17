Broad Ripple could soon see a new mixed-use development along College Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- There are plans for another major development in Broad Ripple and it would change the look of the village along College Avenue. The renderings are already catching attention of people who live and visit the area.

William Woolf of Bill’s Hair Design bought his College Avenue business back in 1984.

"The city planners told me back then that it was in their major plan from Broad Ripple to 38th street being all businesses and apartment buildings,” said Woolf.

That’s why Woolf is on board with new petitions to add two, four story mixed-use buildings at 62nd and College Avenue.

"I know there's a lot of people around here that don't like that aspect of it, they want to keep it a mom and pop type place, but it's already passed that,” said Woolf.

According to the Department of Metropolitan Development, the petitions were heard at a February 13 meeting where the hearing examiner recommended both for approval. In the report filed by the department it states, the buildings would “accommodate a mix of residential uses, offices, personal services, retail, and eating & drinking businesses that typically do not draw customers from beyond their neighborhood boundaries and do not generate substantial vehicle traffic.”

The department’s report lists why this project is critical for the area.

“Broad Ripple originally developed as a distinct village. Over the years, the City of Indianapolis grew out to envelop it. To maintain Broad Ripple’s identity as a distinct place it has been designated as Urban Mixed-Use and Village Mixed-Use. To retain and enhance the village character of Broad Ripple and to promote its evolution into a self-sustaining pedestrian-oriented village it is critical to increase the population density, promote mixed-use development and enhance vitality of the streetscape.”

As a business owner, Woolf wants to make sure one part of the project is covered.

"I mean as long as they have the parking for it," Woolf added.

According to paperwork filed, 51 parking spaces would be provided on-site and the parking garage across the street would provide the extra spaces.

You’ll remember, this isn’t the first time officials have considered this block redevelopment. It didn’t work out last time due to several items, including the planned building extended into the alley. We've been told this is not a problem with this proposal.

We reached out to the Broad Ripple Village Association who tells us it’s thrilled with the proposal. The land-use development committee unanimously passed the project with several developer commitments. The Association added that it’s excited for the continued growth and addition of hundreds of jobs being brought to the village.

The Metropolitan Development Commission will consider petitions at their next meeting on March 4.