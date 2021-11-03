Broad Ripple crash claims 1 life

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after what police are calling a high-speed traffic accident early Wednesday in Broad Ripple.

It happened at the intersection of Primrose Ave. and Broad Ripple Ave. The lone, male driver of a car was driving westbound on Broad Ripple Ave., when he lost control of the vehicle, according to crash investigators. The vehicle struck a utility pole. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators believe that, based on skid marks found on the roadway, the victim was driving at a high rate of speed at the time of the accident.