Broad Ripple moving forward with RiverWalk project

INDIANAPOLIS — Changes are coming to Broad Ripple.

The Broad Ripple Village Association and RiverWalk Task Force are planning to build a paved trail from the Monon to Broad Ripple Park. But they need your help to make it happen.

They received a grant and community support, but they’re still $65-thousand short. The money is due in October. So they’re putting the call out for donations.

“I think anything the pandemic has shown us over the last year and a half is people need more opportunities to get outside, to exercise, and they need to do so in a safe fashion so having a 12 ft wide concrete path to traverse from Broad Ripple Park or the Monon Trail, I think is going to be very welcome here in the community,” said Joshua John, a board member of the Broad Ripple Village Association.

Community leaders say this project has been discussed for more than 30 years. They plan to have it finished by next Fall. If you would like to help go to the RiverWalk website.