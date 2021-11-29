Broad Ripple’s Annual Lights Up Parade and Festival

INDIANAPOLIS — Kick off the holiday season in Broad Ripple for the annual Broad Ripple Lights Up Holiday Festival and Parade, sponsored by Marshall Electrical Contracting on Sunday, December 5.

The Broad Ripple Village Association interim executive director, Kent Springer, joins us with more on the event.

Broad Ripple Lights Up features a Wonderland Village sponsored by The Bungalow which includes holiday-themed activities for children, visits with Santa Claus, live reindeer and elves provide by 317 Burger and 317 BBQ, musical entertainment and food trucks. Also enjoy Indianapolis’ only twilight parade which runs down Broad Ripple Avenue and Westfield Boulevard, sponsored by David Electric, and then tour the Village and see over 10,000 holiday lights! Be sure to stop by and see the large lighted Village tree on the corner of College and Broad Ripple Avenues.

For more information on the festival, you can visit their website: https://www.broadrippleindy.org/