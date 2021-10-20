Broadway musical ‘Anastasia’ to perform at IU Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Broadway musical “Anastasia,” based on the movie by the same name, will be making its debut at IU Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on November 9 and 10.

The story revolves around a woman named Anya who sets out to discover the mystery of her past, with the aid of a conman and an ex-aristocrat, all while being pursued by a Societ officer determined to silence her. The musical features songs such as “Once Upon a December” and “In a Crowd of Thousands.”

“Anastasia will take the audience along for a fun musical adventure and will make us all realize the importance of finding our true home,” said IU Auditorium Executive Director Doug Booher in a press release. “We look forward to having this lavish production make its Bloomington debut as part of our reopening season.”

Tickets are $17 for students and children and $29 for the general public. They may be purchased online through IU Auditorium or Ticketmaster, or in person at the box office. Tickets are on sale now.

