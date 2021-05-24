Brookston man arrested in connection with triple slayings in Miami County

PERU, Ind. — A Brookston has been arrested in connection with a triple homicide investigation in Miami County, Indiana.

Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mitchell Page, 25, following their joint homicide investigation. Friday, May 21, officers were sent to a residence in the 2800 block of S. 300 W., in Peru, Indiana to check the welfare of the residents. Officers found the bodies of Jessica Sizemore, 26, Jessiah Hall, 37, and four-year-old Rae’Lynn Sizemore. An uninjured two-year-old boy also was found in the home. All three of the deceased lived at the residence in the Woodland Hills Trailer Court.

Preliminary evidence indicates that the three victims were shot to death on May 16, according to a police news release. Autopsies are scheduled for the victims. The uninjured boy was transported to a local hospital and medically cleared. He was released to the Indiana Dept. of Child Services, Miami County Division.

During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest Page for three counts of murder, according to the release. He was taken into custody at a relative’s home in Lafayette, Indiana. Police say Sizemore and Page have a child together.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police, 765-473-6666.