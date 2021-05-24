Brookston man arrested in Miami County triple murder case

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind.– Mitchell Page, 25, of Brookston is currently in the Miami County Jail charged with the murders of three people inside a trailer at a mobile home park south of Peru last week.

Page was arrested at a relative’s house in Lafayette Sunday night.

Less than 48 hours earlier, Miami County Sheriffs deputies were dispatched to a home in the 2800 block of South 300 West where they spotted the bodies through a window.

“We got a call from a family member that they were concerned and wanted us to do a safety check at the residence and our officer arrived on scene,” said Sheriff Tim Hunter. “I don’t know exactly how long it had been since they heard from them.”

The victims were identified as Jessiah Hull, 37, Jessica Sizemore, 26, and her four-year-old daughter Rae’Lynn.

For reasons investigators have not yet revealed it’s believed the victims were killed May 16th.

Inside, alone for at least five days, was a two-year-old boy who was left unharmed.

“The small child involved was taken to Dukes Memorial Hospital in Peru to be checked out,” said Hunter. “It was found that the child was in pretty good shape, a bit dehydrated, and was turned over to the Department of Family Services.”

Investigators and a search of court records indicate that Page and Sizemore were parents of a six-year-old child who was not present during the killings and is safe at an undisclosed location.

The victims died of gunshot wounds though none of the neighbors interviewed by Fox 59 News said they heard any gunfire.

“It is amazing because you think gunshots are loud, you do hear them, especially in a close neighborhood like this,” said Walter Hummel.

No court date has been set for Page’s initial hearing.