Brownsburg cyclist awake, alert after scary crash in Italy

IMOLA, ITALY — Brownsburg native Chloe Dygert, an Olympian and 10-time world champion cyclist, is reportedly awake and talking after a scary-looking crash in Italy.
Video posted on Twitter shows her bicycle wobbling as she rounds a curve during the ITT World Championship. She loses control and flips over a guard rail, landing out of sight.
“All we know is that she is conscious and talking. More updates to come,” USA Cycling LIVE said in a tweet.
Dygert was on track to win her second ITT World Championship, according to USA Cycling, before she crashed and had to abandon the race.