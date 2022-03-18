BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Fire Territory is responding after a fire broke out at a new warehouse under construction Friday.

The fire started at a construction site by Ronald Reagan Parkway in Brownsburg shortly before 1 p.m. Friday. The fire territory says construction materials inside the building caught fire.

The building was in the early stages of construction, with metal supports and a corrugated roof. There were no walls on the building yet.

Early reports indicated possible entrapment at the fire, but that ended up being unfounded. As of the time of this report, no injuries have been reported.