BROWNSBURG — Are you craving a hot and ready pizza? Well, the Brownsburg Fire Territory will give you one for free – just for shoveling snow!

Here’s how to win:

Be a Brownsburg resident.

Clear snow, 3 feet in each direction, of a fire hydrant near where you live.

Take a picture, post it on Facebook and tag Brownsburg Fire Territory.

Brownsburg Fire Territory will be announcing a winner on Monday!