Brownsburg neighbors fight proposed food warehouse

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — On County Road 400 North west of Ronald Reagan Parkway in unincorporated Brownsburg corn grows on 50 acres of rented farmland.

An unnamed company, which town officials can’t discuss because they’ve signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement, wants to spend $150 million to build a 400 square foot automated cold food storage warehouse that would tower over the land to a height of 160 feet, making it the highest building in Brownsburg.

Amanda Cherry has lived in nearby Country Meadow Estates for more than a decade and fears the intrusion a 24/7 warehouse served by 200 trucks per day on her quiet semi-rural lifestyle.

“I get that we are close in proximity to Ronald Reagan Parkway and there is gonna be development, which we are fine with, but part of the charm of the area that we’re at is the country feel and having a high intensity high rise is going to take away from that country feel and our property values,” she said.

“The concern is this particular location there would be no buffer. A lot of times when you have a high intensity industry, they’re in industrial parks that are buffered from the surrounding neighborhoods with other sorts of either retail or light commercial or office space.”

Tonight the Brownsburg Town Council considers rezoning the plot of land from multi-family residential to light industrial which would set the stage for the Brownsburg Plan Commission to consider Project Aisle August 31st.

The town’s website claims the development would add $4 million per year to the Brownsburg tax rolls and provide more than 150 high tech savvy jobs that would pay 60% more than the average Hendricks County annual salary of $34,600 as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Cherry said the facility, which she describes as a “gigantic ice cube,” is one of two similar plants built recently in the U.S.

“We haven’t seen any studies from these facilities, the town is keeping the company confidential at this point, so we have no idea if there have been concerns in the other areas in the U.S. where these two facilities have been developed so far,” she said. “There’s a lot of information, though, that we have not received, such as, property value studies, noise studies, pollution studies, traffic studies.”

Town officials said such reports are in the works.

Neighbors have acquired nearly 1200 on line petition signatures against the project, though they fear COVID-19 restrictions will limit their attendance at both tonight’s Council meeting to oppose the rezoning and next Monday’s Plan Commission meeting.

“To me that implies that many of us, and there’s a lot that are opposed to this project and want to be heard in front of the Plan Commission, that we will be turned away because the facility is not big enough to accommodate social distancing,” said Cherry.