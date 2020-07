BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Police Department (BPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police have confirmed to FOX59 that two people are dead.

According to BOD’s Facebook page, officers responded to a shooting at 56th Street & North Grant.

Police said there is no threat to the community, but to please avoid this area.

Police said if you witnessed or have any information regarding the incident, contact BPD Investigations Division at 317.852.1109.