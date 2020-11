BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Police Department (BPD) is warning the public of power outages that are affecting traffic lights in Hendricks County.

On Tuesday around 12:21 p.m., BPD took to social media to advise area Hoosiers to be on the lookout as some traffic lights could be affected.

According to Duke Energy’s Outage Map, 16 active outages and 3,972 customers without power were reported as of 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

**Use Caution while driving through Brownsburg and other sections of Hendricks County. Several areas are experiencing power outages that are affecting traffic lights.** — Brownsburg Police (@bburgpolice) November 17, 2020