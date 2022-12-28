INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters spent nearly 90 minutes putting out a fire on the near east side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to an abandoned building at 2444 E. Washington Street around 3:55 a.m.

Indianapolis fire officials said heavy smoke was visible from the two-story structure upon arrival.

Courtesy: IFD

Part of the building had collapsed on the inside and made it difficult to reach the second floor. For firefighters’ safety, crews switched to defensive ops only.

The fire was brought under control in one hour and 30 minutes.

The cause remains under investigation.