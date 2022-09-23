SEFFNER, Fla. — Ladders sold with a bunk bed set are being recalled because someone could get trapped behind them.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves ladders sold with Canyon lake and Cottage Colors bunk bed and hutch sets. They were sold nationwide from April 2019 through March 2022.

Ladder sold with Canyon Lake Bunk Bed and Hutch

Ladder sold with Canyon Lake Bunk Bed and Hutch CPSC

The recall was initiated because the space between the fourth ladder step and the cross-member of the hutch of the bunk bed is wider than 3.5 inches, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The ladders have the following SKU numbers, which are printed on a label on the underside of a ladder step.

Brand Name Color of Ladder SKU Canyon Lake Java 35834008 Canyon Lake Ash gray 35834010 Cottage Colors White 36428008 Cottage Colors Black 36428010 Cottage Colors Gray 36428022

Anyone with the recalled ladder should stop using it and the top bunk of the bunk beds. They should remove the ladder and contact Rooms to Go for a free replacement ladder.

Anyone with questions can contact Rooms To Go toll-free at 855-688-0919 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at productcare@roomstogo.com.