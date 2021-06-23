Burglars swipe $15,000 in fireworks from a west side store

INDIANAPOLIS — Burglars broke into a west side fireworks shop walking away with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

It happened at Don’s Fireworks near Girl School Road. The crooks pried open their backdoor and hauled out more than $15,000 in fireworks. The shop says they also swiped their locked money box which had a gun in it. To make matters worse, there is a fireworks shortage in the United States, so the store was already low on product compared to years past.

“It’s sad they took as much as they did because people actually really come in and enjoy it,” tells Megan Damato, store manager of Don’s Fireworks, “It’s scary knowing our kids sit up here, and now they have a gun.”

Police are still looking for the suspects. Don’s Fireworks is waiting on potential surveillance footage from a nearby business to see if it caught any of the burglars breaking in.