GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County father who drove the bus on which his son is accused of raping a girl on the way to school has been charged.

Joshua Dale Vigar, 44, is facing a charge of failure to make a report. His son, 18-year-old Brandon Gage Blanchard-Vigar, was arrested earlier this month on charges of rape and sexual battery.

Court documents state that the 16-year-old girl told investigators she performed a sex act on Blanchard-Vigar for a few seconds under a blanket while on their way to school. She said when she stopped and told Blanchard-Vigar she was done, he became angry, pulled her on top of him and forced sexual intercourse, documents state. The 16-year-old also told investigators she elbowed him two or three times during the incident, which was backed up by a witness’ statement and surveillance video, investigators noted.

An investigator said surveillance video on the bus showed the two students sit a couple seats behind the driver, Vigar. At one point during the incident, Vigar stopped the bus and walked back to his son and the girl, but the incident continued after he resumed driving, court documents say.

Video goes on to show that when the bus arrived at school, a student approached Vigar and said, “I need to talk to you, he pretty much sexually assaulted (her)…,” and went on to describe the incident to Vigar, documents state.

The investigator said Vigar did not report the allegations to the authorities. He is no longer employed by the school district.