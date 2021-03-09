Business leaders get tips on how to bring workers back safely

INDIANAPOLIS — As the vaccine rolls out, more companies are looking at bringing more workers back into the office.

On Tuesday, Downtown Indy hosted Safe Return-to-Work virtual community forum. Medical experts and business leaders discussed best practices in bringing back employees during the pandemic.

On a normal day, 150,000 to 160,000 employees are in downtown Indianapolis. Currently, just over a quarter of that number is seen. As more Hoosiers get vaccinated daily, safety is still a major concern.

“Right now, vaccines don’t change a lot. The CDC did announce the people who are vaccinated can socialize only with others who are vaccinated without masks, so baby steps there,” Dr. Amy Kressel, a professor of clinical medicine at I.U. School of Medicine said.

Doctor Kressel added employers should make sure workers are still wearing masks and social distancing, adding that it is also good to do a daily symptom screening.