INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 is in full throttle this weekend and business is booming in Speedway.

They tell us with a crowd of thousands in town for race day, it’s giving them some much-needed extra cash.

Race fan Jordan Birden said his love for the races runs deep. This year will be his son’s first Indy 500, a tradition he hopes to carry on for years to come.

“We bring a crew of 52 people up here and every year a new person wants to join the group,” Birden said.

He said it’s great to meet new people from all over the world who come to enjoy the festivities ahead of the race.

And businesses in the area said this weekend is busy.

Angie Averitt, an employee at the Famous Soda and Candy Company said the foot traffic into the shop has been good for business.

“Oh yeah, the month of May is great for the town of Speedway. Period,” said Averitt.

We also talked to Marcia Huff, whose daughter owns Barbecue & Bourbon.

She said their business has quadrupled over the race weekend.

“We wait all year for this month. Especially the second week of May as it builds up a lot of momentum and tomorrow it all breaks loose,” said Huff.

All the businesses on Main Street are prepared for the crowds on race day as well.