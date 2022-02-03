Busy day across Indy metro area for tow truck drivers helping Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — Since before the winter storm that continues to bear down on central Indiana began, officials have been warning Hoosiers to stay off the roads if they don’t need to be on them.

For those who chose not to heed those warnings or individuals who may have been unable to avoid traveling altogether, they may have found themselves in a tricky situation on the interstate.

“It’s busy, just like it is any time it snows,” said Sergeant John Perrine, Public Information Officer for Indiana State Police.

“We have crashes, we have people that slide off in the ditch, we have people that simply just get stuck in the middle of the roadways,” said Perrine.

For towing services we spoke to, they said the last 24 hours have been an all-hands-on-deck staffing situation, as they prepared for what the wintry weather could bring with it on the roads.

One of those companies, who provides services for Indiana State Police, is Cook’s Towing.

“We’ve got quite a few slide-offs but nothing like you would’ve expected for this weather,” said J.R. Cook, owner of the company. “We’re on the rotation for State Police, but I think people have taken heed to the warning, you know what I mean.”

Cook’s Towing provides services for the general public, some companies and for state police. Over the last 24 hours, their phones have been ringing and their drivers have stayed busy, but it’s been manageable, Cook said.

“We have been busy, but we’ve been able to keep up.”

The snow isn’t stopping, yet, and even as it does, both ISP and Cook want to encourage drivers on the road to remember, if you see a tow truck or other emergency responder helping a driver that’s disabled or in need of assistance on the road, move over.

“Just give us the lane. That’s the law,” said Cook.

“Working on the side of the highway for anybody’s not safe, but if you add slick, hazardous road conditions to that, it makes it very dangerous,” said Perrine.

Indiana law requires motorists to change lanes away from an emergency vehicle if you can do so safely.

“The more room that the tow truck operators have, or the emergency responders have to work on the side of the road, the safer everybody is,” said Perrine.

Because the law states you have to move over if you can, and reduce your speed otherwise, Perrine said motorists need to take that into consideration when they get on the roads anytime, but especially during inclement weather.

“So if they’re working on the side of the highway you are required to move over at least one lane or slow down significantly, at least 10 miles an hour under the posted speed limit, but when the conditions are like this, that reduction needs to be a lot more,” Perrine said.

He wants Hoosiers to remember the priority should be the safety of getting all Hoosiers on the road — including those working to respond to emergencies — home safely at the end of the day.

“We need everybody to do their part to keep the roads safe, that includes moving over for those emergency workers that are on the side of the road, who have families that want them to come home as well,” said Perrine.

“Slow down give us the lane, it is the law. Give us room. We want to go home to our families too,” said Cook.

Cook said he appreciates the work all tow truck companies have been doing during the storm and hopes everyone keeps these safety tips in mind if they must head out on the roads and even as weather and road conditions return to normal.

“We appreciate them all. It’s a brotherhood. We all have each other’s back and it’s not who’s the hero out there it’s, be safe, use your lights accordingly,” said Cook.

According to Perrine, as of just before 9 p.m. Thursday night, over the last 24 hours, ISP Troopers in the Indianapolis District responded to 51 crashes, including 2 with injuries, 57 slide-offs, and 151 motorist assists, including disabled vehicles and situations like vehicles stuck in the snow.

“We expect the morning commute to be hazardous as well, please plan accordingly,” Perrine encouraged.