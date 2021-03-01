Butler Blue takes on new title for March Madness: ‘Mayor of March’

INDIANAPOLIS – With just weeks before Hinkle Fieldhouse hosts several games during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, Butler’s Blue IV has proclaimed himself the “Mayor of March.”

Butler’s mascot Blue is stepping up to make sure his followers around the country don’t miss a minute of March Madness.

The English bulldog is hitting the ground with all four paws running and plans to act as part host, part ambassador, part reporter, and part college hoops fanatic.

“Blue already represents all of the best parts of NCAA Basketball,” said Evan Krauss, Blue’s handler and Butler Senior Marketing Manager. “Combine that with the love of his hometown, Indianapolis, and you have a slam dunk.”

Blue released an official proclamation on Monday. Check it out below.

Official Proclamation by FOX59/CBS4 on Scribd

Fans will be able to spot Blue at fan rallies hosted by Indiana Sports Corp. and see him participate in community events organized by Keep Indianapolis Beautiful.

You can join the “pawty” on Blue’s social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.