Butler University announces fall 2021 semester will be mostly in-person classes

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — Butler University President James Danko announced Wednesday the school is preparing to resume on-campus classes as normal for the Fall 2021 semester.

“We are well aware that the pandemic is not over,” Danko said. “We will be prepared to pivot if the situation warrants.”

The school expects many classes to be taught in-person at full capacity, but a small number may still be online.

Danko says the health and safety of the campus community will remain the top priority, and face masks may still be required.

The academic calendar is also expected to look like it did before this past year. Classes are scheduled to begin August 25, with breaks in October and for Thanksgiving.

You can watch the whole announcement below.