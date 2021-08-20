Butler University student killed in Maryland shooting; victim was editor of school newspaper

Butler University has confirmed one of its students died in a shooting in Maryland.

According to the university, Xan Korman was a junior and was shot and killed in his home state of Maryland.

A university spokesperson said Korman was a photographer and editor with Butler’s student newspaper, The Collegian.

He often captured images of the Butler men’s basketball team for the student paper.

Butler’s head basketball coach LaVall Jordan took to Twitter to comment on Korman’s death.

So sad to hear about Xan Korman. @Xanshotyou was a talented young man who was a true Bulldog at heart. Praying comfort over his family. 💔 🙏🏾#RIP — LaVall Jordan (@LaVall_Jordan) August 19, 2021

The university released the following statement on the junior’s death.

Today, the Butler University community is mourning the tragic loss of student Xan Korman, a rising junior who was residing in his home state of Maryland at the time of his death. Xan was a photographer and editor with Butler’s student newspaper, and a friend to many on campus. We offer our most heartfelt condolences to Xan’s family, friends and instructors, and ask that their privacy be respected during this most difficult time.