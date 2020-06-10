Buttigieg to headline Indiana Young Democrats Virtual Convention

INDIANAPOLIS — Former presidential candidate and South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg will headline the 2020 Indiana Young Democrats Virtual State Convention.

The Indiana Young Democrats (IYD) announced Wednesday that Buttigieg will address young people in his home state on June 20, at the organization’s first virtual convention in its history.

“I’m honored to join the Indiana Young Democrats for their annual convention as we channel our energy into action and work to elect next-generation leaders who reflect the priorities, diversity, and experiences we need to meet the moment,” said Buttigieg.

Speakers and panelists from across Indiana are expected to speak and will be joined by national partners including Run for Something, Rust Belt Rising, and Planned Parenthood to hold the virtual event June 20.

IYD said over 125 attendees are expected, with Buttigieg and Former State Representative and Candidate for Congressional District 5, Christina Hale scheduled to speak.

“Mayor Pete has long been a supporter of the Indiana Young Democrats, and our organization is honored to welcome him back home for the 2020 Indiana Young Democrats State Convention, for the first time online. IYD longs for leaders like Pete who brings with him the new perspective of our generation,” said Indian Young Democrats President Arielle Brandy.

Buttigieg will headline the General Session beginning at 10:30 a.m. Registration for the convention is available online at the Indiana Young Democrats Convention website.