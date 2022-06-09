INDIANAPOLIS — Live Nation wants you to start off your summer with a deal on concert tickets at two Indianapolis venues. It’s offering a limited ticket deal with tickets that cost just $20.22.
The deal starts Friday, June 10 at 10am and goes until Thursday, June 16 or while supplies last.
This includes shows at both TCU Ampitheater at White River State Park and Old National Centre.
- Motion City Soundtrack – June 11 – Old National Centre
- ZPL Birthday Bash with Charlie Puth & more – June 17 – TCU Amphitheater
- Fitz & The Tantrums and St. Paul & The Broken Bones – June 18 – TCU Amphitheater
- The Wrecks – June 21 – Old National Centre
- Dean Lewis – June 25 – Old National Centre
- mike. – July 5 – Old National Centre
- Third Eye Blind – July 7 – TCU Amphitheater
- AJJ – July 7 – Old National Centre
- Sheryl Crow – July 9 – TCU Amphitheater
- Avatar – July 13 – Old National Centre
- Big Gigantic – July 20 – Old National Centre
- Lyle Lovett and his Large Band & Chris Isaak – July 20 – TCU Amphitheater
- Brit Floyd – July 24 – Old National Centre
- Buddy Guy & John Hiatt – July 27 – TCU Amphitheater
- LANY & Surfaces – August 8 – TCU Amphitheater
- Dispatch & O.A.R. – August 9 – TCU Amphitheater
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour – August 11 – Old National Centre
- Emo Night La – August 12 – Old National Centre
- Oliver Tree with JAWNY and Huddy – August 23 – Old National Centre
- Charlotte Sands – September 7 – Old National Centre
Live Nation says ticket prices are subject to other fees. For information on how you can get the ticket deal, click here.