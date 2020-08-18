California’s Death Valley hits 130 degrees, sets world record

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — On Monday, the temperature reached 129 degrees Fahrenheit at Death Valley National Park, not quite as hot as Sunday when the mercury soared to 130 degrees, the hottest recorded temperature in the world since 1913.

According the the National Weather Service, the previous record high was also recorded at Death Valley, which lies along the California-Nevada border.

Tweet on Sunday from the National Weather Service.

The NWS is warning people in eastern California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah to limit their time outdoors due to an on-going heatwave, especially from 5 a.m. 8 p.m.

And park rangers are advising anyone who wants to go on a hike to complete their trip by mid-morning, because of the scorching heat.

A high-pressure system has settled above the Western United States causing the hot temperatures, which should last into late this week.

