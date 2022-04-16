INDIANAPOLIS — If you see a bunch of costumed heroes and movie characters walking throughout the city this weekend, don’t be alarmed, the Indiana Comic Convention is back!

Organizers are expecting a big turnout in the full return to the annual event in nearly two years after capacity was restricted in 2021 while a mask order was also in effect. The event was canceled in 2020.

The event is Indianapolis’ largest comic convention. Exhibitors have taken over the showroom floor of the convention center where you’ll see a wide variety of interests which include comic books, magazines, toys, games and of course cosplay.

What is cosplay?

We’re live this morning at the Indiana Comic Convention downtown Indianapolis – having a little fun getting into character. We’ve got all the details on the events full return and info you’ll want to know if you plan on stopping by today on @FOX59@Indiana__CC #IronMan pic.twitter.com/JZu2hacMMN — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) April 16, 2022

Cosplay is dressing up as your favorite character from a movie, book or video game and acting like them to the best of your ability. You’ll see plenty ope impressive costumes on display throughout the convention center throughout the weekend.

Tickets for general entry are $40 online but prices rise if you buy at the door – the box office opens Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. VIP and Gold Pass holders can enter the vendor area at 10 a.m. everyone else can enter at 10:30 a.m.

Once you’re inside, there are plenty of tings to see and do including photo ops, autograph signings from some of your favorite pop culture hero’s and stars, speaking panels an of course vendors selling nearly anything a fan could imagine or dream of.

Entry price does not include autograph or photo op sessions.

With so much to see and do, organizers say the best way to stay on top of all the information is by downloading the event app, listed Indiana CC on the iTunes store. That’s where you can find updates and schedules to make the most of your time at the Indiana Comic Convention.