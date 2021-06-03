Camp Atterbury hosts memorialization ceremony for 5 killed overseas

A close friend of Mr. Anthony A. Acerra, a former Army Civilian with the Defense Contract Management Agency killed in action, speaks about Acerra at a building dedication ceremony in his honor at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, June 3, 2021. Acerra was assigned to DCMA Central Afghanistan, Camp Phoenix, Kabul, Afghanistan on his fifth deployment when his convoy was attacked on October 29, 2011. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Carrie Castillo)

Lt. Gen. Gary M. Brito, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, Lt. Gen. David G. Bassett, Director, Defense Contract Management Agency, and Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles, Adjutant General, Indiana National Guard, pose with the family of Anthony A. Acerra around the replica plaque at the end of a building dedication ceremony in his honor at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, June 3, 2021. Acerra was assigned to DCMA Central Afghanistan, Camp Phoenix, Kabul, Afghanistan on his fifth deployment when his convoy was attacked on October 29, 2011. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Carrie Castillo)

Michael E. Sauro and Christine Sauro, the parents of Michael G. Sauro, a former Defense Ammunition Center hazardous material instructor who lost his life while deployed as a civilian in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, pose for a photo during a building dedication ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Ind., June 3, 2021. Sauro’s mother, Christine Sauro, left, and father, Michael E. Sauro, were on-hand to help dedicate Building 444 on the installation to their son. Sauro was one of four Army civilian employees who lost their lives in service to their country while deployed and had buildings on the installation named after them during the day’s events. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W Orders-Woempner)

The family of Michael G. Sauro, a former Defense Ammunition Center hazardous material instructor who lost his life while deployed as a civilian in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, pose for a photo in front of a facility named in Sauro’s honor at Camp Atterbury, Ind., June 3, 2021. Pictured from left to right are Christine and Michael E. Sauro, mother and father; William and Brianne Matthews, nephew and sister; and Ben and Sarah Sauro, brother and sister-in-law. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W Orders-Woempner)

EDINBURGH, Ind. — U.S. Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce personnel honored four of their own who were killed by hostile fire in Iraq and Afghanistan by holding ceremonies at Camp Atterbury Thursday.

Those in attendance during the ceremonies also honored Spc. Ross McGinnis, a Medal of Honor recipient killed in Iraq.

“While deployed, our Expeditionary Civilians work together with our soldiers and ensure that all they do is in support of ‘the guy in the green suit,'” said Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana National Guard Adjutant General. “To memorialize that relationship and to ensure the message that we are a Total Force is shared and understood by all, the AECW Conference Room will be dedicated today to a soldier’s soldier – a young hero who made the ultimate sacrifice for his brothers in arms.”

The four memorialized civilians are:

Michael Sauro — died Oct. 19, 2016

Krissie Davis — died June 8, 2015

Anthony Acerra — died Oct. 29, 2011

Dr. Maged Hussein — died May 25, 2009

“This ceremony reminds us that in the Army, our people are our greatest asset,” said Lt. Gen. Gary Brito, Army Deputy Chief of Staff. “Active Army, Army Reserve, National Guard and the nearly 300,000 Army Civilians that work across the Army stand together to protect and defend our nation every day. It is the talent and commitment of each individual on the Army team that makes us unstoppable.”